Construction Glass Market Size, Development Status, Ongoing Trends and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Construction Glass Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Construction Glass market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Construction Glass Market valued at USD 103.4 Billion in 2018 and projected to reach USD 177.54 Billion by 2026, at CAGR of 6.95% from 2019 to 2026.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Asahi Glass

Central Glass

China Glass Holdings Limited

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet

Glass (NSG)

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Schott AG

Sisecam Group