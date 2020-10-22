Beauty Devices Market Size, Emerging Segments, Growth, Share and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Beauty Devices Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Beauty Devices market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Beauty Devices Market was valued at USD 45.54 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 164.22 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.76% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

LOreal SA

Panasonic Corporation

Home Skinovations Photomedax

Carol Cole Company

Lumenis The Proctor & Gamble Company

Syneron Medical

TRIA Beauty