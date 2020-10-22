Automotive Software Market Growth, Development Strategy, Future Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Automotive Software Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Automotive Software market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Automotive Software Market was valued at USD 17.98 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 67.69883123 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.04% from 2019 to 2026.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Airbiquity

Adobe

Systems (Adobe)

ACCESS

Atego

Blackberry

Green Hills Software

Mentor Graphics

Microsoft

Wind River

Autonet Mobile

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Broadcom

Google

MontaVista Software