Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Key Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

The latest market report published by Verified Market Research, titled ‘Global Automotive Semiconductor Market,’ presents an accurate analysis of the estimated market size, share, revenue, and sales & distribution networks of the global Automotive Semiconductor market over the forecast period. The report offers an exhaustive overview of the market, along with a precise summary of the market’s leading regions. Our team of analysts has studied the existing competitive landscape of the market inside out, focusing on the leading companies and their business expansion strategies. The report ends with conclusive data offering useful insights into the market growth on both regional and global levels.

Global Automotive Semiconductor Market was valued at USD 40.28 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 59.87 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.96% from 2018 to 2025.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

NXP

Semiconductors N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments

ON Semiconductor Corp.

ROHM Co.

Toshiba Corp.