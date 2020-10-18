Twizzler Candy Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | CANDYWAREHOUSE, Catered Cravings, Red Vines

The global twizzler candy market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Introduction of new flavored twizzler candy and avalability of product in varieties are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness some decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Latest research document on ‘Twizzler Candy’ Market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are CANDYWAREHOUSE.COM, INC. (United States),Catered Cravings (United States),The Hershey Company (United States),KRACIE HOLDINGS, LTD. (Japan),Medley Hills Farm (United States),Red Vines (United States),Snack Chest (United States),Sugarman Candy (United States),West End Food Co-op (Canada),Y&SÂ Candies, Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Packaging (Pouched, Boxed), Sales Channel (Online, Offline {Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others}), Flavor (Chocolate, Cherry, Green Apple, Lime, Raspberry, Strawberry, Watermelon, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Adoption of Online Sales Channel

Restraints that are major highlights:

Short Term Restraint for the Market Due to Shutting Down of Operations & Process of Different Companies Across Different Parts of the World Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Adherence to Teeth When Compared to Red Vines

Growth Drivers

Introduction of New Flavored Twizzlers such as Mint

Availability of Twizzler Candies in Varieties

Opportunities:

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

