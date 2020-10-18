On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems

“ On-Site Hydrogen Generator MarketLOS ANGELES, United States: The report titled Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The On-Site Hydrogen Generator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator market.

On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Top Companies/Manufacturers: Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Types: Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Applications: Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the On-Site Hydrogen Generator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the On-Site Hydrogen Generator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global On-Site Hydrogen Generator market

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

1.4.3 PEM Electroliser

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power Plants

1.5.3 Steel Plant

1.5.4 Electronics and Photovoltaics

1.5.5 Industrial Gases

1.5.6 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

1.5.7 Power to Gas

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for On-Site Hydrogen Generator Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key On-Site Hydrogen Generator Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production by Regions

4.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China On-Site Hydrogen Generator Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan On-Site Hydrogen Generator Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Proton On-Site

8.1.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

8.1.2 Proton On-Site Overview

8.1.3 Proton On-Site Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Proton On-Site Product Description

8.1.5 Proton On-Site Related Developments

8.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

8.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

8.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Overview

8.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Product Description

8.2.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Related Developments

8.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

8.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

8.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Overview

8.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Product Description

8.3.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Related Developments

8.4 Hydrogenics

8.4.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hydrogenics Overview

8.4.3 Hydrogenics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hydrogenics Product Description

8.4.5 Hydrogenics Related Developments

8.5 Nel Hydrogen

8.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Overview

8.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Product Description

8.5.5 Nel Hydrogen Related Developments

8.6 Suzhou Jingli

8.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

8.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Overview

8.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Product Description

8.6.5 Suzhou Jingli Related Developments

8.7 Beijing Zhongdian

8.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

8.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Overview

8.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Product Description

8.7.5 Beijing Zhongdian Related Developments

8.8 McPhy

8.8.1 McPhy Corporation Information

8.8.2 McPhy Overview

8.8.3 McPhy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 McPhy Product Description

8.8.5 McPhy Related Developments

8.9 Siemens

8.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.9.2 Siemens Overview

8.9.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Siemens Product Description

8.9.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.10 TianJin Mainland

8.10.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information

8.10.2 TianJin Mainland Overview

8.10.3 TianJin Mainland Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 TianJin Mainland Product Description

8.10.5 TianJin Mainland Related Developments

8.11 Areva H2gen

8.11.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information

8.11.2 Areva H2gen Overview

8.11.3 Areva H2gen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Areva H2gen Product Description

8.11.5 Areva H2gen Related Developments

8.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

8.12.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Corporation Information

8.12.2 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Overview

8.12.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Product Description

8.12.5 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Related Developments

8.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

8.13.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information

8.13.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Overview

8.13.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Product Description

8.13.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Related Developments

8.14 Asahi Kasei

8.14.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

8.14.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

8.14.3 Asahi Kasei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Asahi Kasei Product Description

8.14.5 Asahi Kasei Related Developments

8.15 Idroenergy Spa

8.15.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information

8.15.2 Idroenergy Spa Overview

8.15.3 Idroenergy Spa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Idroenergy Spa Product Description

8.15.5 Idroenergy Spa Related Developments

8.16 Erredue SpA

8.16.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information

8.16.2 Erredue SpA Overview

8.16.3 Erredue SpA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Erredue SpA Product Description

8.16.5 Erredue SpA Related Developments

8.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

8.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

8.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Overview

8.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Product Description

8.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Related Developments

8.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

8.18.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

8.18.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Overview

8.18.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Product Description

8.18.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Related Developments

8.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

8.19.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Corporation Information

8.19.2 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Overview

8.19.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Product Description

8.19.5 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Related Developments

8.20 ITM Power

8.20.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

8.20.2 ITM Power Overview

8.20.3 ITM Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 ITM Power Product Description

8.20.5 ITM Power Related Developments

8.21 Toshiba

8.21.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.21.2 Toshiba Overview

8.21.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.21.5 Toshiba Related Developments

9 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top On-Site Hydrogen Generator Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key On-Site Hydrogen Generator Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa On-Site Hydrogen Generator Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Sales Channels

11.2.2 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Distributors

11.3 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 On-Site Hydrogen Generator Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global On-Site Hydrogen Generator Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

