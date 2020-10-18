Digital Business Card Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth| Switchit, Adobe, Techno Infonet, Haystack

The Latest Released Global Digital Business Card market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global Digital Business Card market. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Switchit (United States), Adobe (United States), Techno Infonet (India), Haystack (Australia), Inigo (United States), L-Card (United States), About.me (United States), SnapDat (United States), CamCard (United States) and Knowee (Spain)

The digital business cards are replacing the market of Business cards. In this technology aspects, business contacts are instantly transferred to the user’s smartphone with the help of the android application, which allows the user to browse all contacts and store or retrieve contacts from the cloud. This also states as a customer-to-customer cards managing platform. The latest technology used in digital business cards is augmented reality and near field communications. The increasing trend of exchanging cards and forget about it. But with changing time people realize that a strong business relationship is built with meeting in-person and staying – in touch. As for coming major trends like building business communities and offline networking gaining. Digital Business cards help to engage people professionally and efficiently. In developed countries, nearly 68% of small and medium businesses believe that digital presence helps them in customer acquisition, which shows the future is digital and this includes business cards as well. North America is overflow with entrepreneurs, who know the importance of connection. Additionally, In North America, the app’s accuracy rate is very high this parameter drives this market. As the government is taking many initiatives in moving to go green, by adopting digitally, it also saves the cost of printing.

Market Trend

Qualitative Printing

Market Drivers

Growing Number of Social Media Web Pages

Increasing Number of Government Initiatives towards Digitization

Opportunities

Growing Number of Companies and Sales Entrepreneurs in Emerging Economies

Growing Concern towards Go Green

Restraints

It Requires Internet Connection to Share or Receives

Challenges

Less Memorable Compare to Business Cards

The Global Digital Business Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Individual User, Business User, Enterprise Users (100+ Users)), Application (Business Owners, Sales Entrepreneurs, Marketing Agencies, Consultants, Events and Travels, Education & Training, Health and Beauty), Platforms (Android Devices, IOS Devices, Windows), Price Range (Pro (Premium), Enterprise), Technology (NFC, Augmented Reality), Features (Media Content, Video Integration, Location Map, Analytics, Integration with CRM, QR Code Mixed, Multiple Languages)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

