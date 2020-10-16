Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2027 | Verified Market Research

The Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market research report comprises the description of all major aspects concerning the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market. It provides the helpful information that focuses on the key aspects and features linked to the market current and forecast growth trends, and clarify it with the help of appropriate statistics. The global market research report also includes the in-depth information regarding the leading market. Competing with one another as well as developing industries in terms of value, the volume of sales, demand, and quality of products and services.

Global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market was valued at USD 581.24 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1641.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.95% from 2020 to 2027.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) industry. Growth of the overall Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Apple

Onmobile Global Limited

Google

AT&T

Vodafone

One97 Communications Limited

Ongzhong Corporation

Mahindra Comviva

Comverse