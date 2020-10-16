LPG Cylinder Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Sahamitr Pressure Container, Amtrol-Alfa, Mauria Udyog,

The Global LPG Cylinder Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in LPG Cylinder are:

Sahamitr Pressure Container, Amtrol-Alfa, Mauria Udyog, Aygaz, Butagaz, Worthington Industries, Bhiwadi Cylinders, Sahuwala Cylinders, MetalMate, Gaz Liquid Industrie , VÃ­TKOVICE, Hexagon Ragasco, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Faber Industrie, Aburi Composites

Definition:

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is an essential item that is designed for storing and transporting liquefied petroleum gas. These cylinder store liquefied petroleum gas at above atmospheric pressure. The body of the LPG cylinder is deeply drawn into two pieces which are then welded together to make a compact unit without any leak and defect. LPG cylinder has a variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. Rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income, convenience in use and its environment-friendly nature is expected to accelerate the growth of LPG cylinder in the global market.

The market is fragmented by numerous numbers of key players are applying various techniques due to the high demand for LPG in the developing countries. Regional market players are competing on the basis of price differentiation and services. Increasing R&D investment on fuel technology engines by the automobile manufacturers is projected to open up new gates for market participants.

LPG Cylinder Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (LPG Steel Cylinders, LPG Composite Cylinders), Application (Domestic, Commercial, Industrial), Material (Steel, Aluminium), Size (4 Kg- 15 Kg, 16 Kg-25 Kg, 25 Kg-50 Kg, More than 50 Kg)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Innovation Aimed at Improving Manufacturing Process

Increasing Adoption of Composite LPG Cylinders

Market Drivers:

Rise in Disposable Income

Continuous Growth in the Residential Sector and Commercial Kitchen such As Food Trucks, Restaurants, Cafeteria and Others

LPG Vehicles Have Significantly Low Running Costs Over Gasoline Vehicles

Market Opportunity:

Promotion of Innovative Cylinder Design, Manufacturing Standards and Maintenance and Handling Procedures Various Regions

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the LPG Cylinder Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global LPG Cylinder Market

Chapter 05 – Global LPG Cylinder Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global LPG Cylinder Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global LPG Cylinder market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global LPG Cylinder Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global LPG Cylinder Market

Chapter 09 – Global LPG Cylinder Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global LPG Cylinder Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

