Hand Tools Market Drivers, Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2025 Channellock, Kennametal, Snap-on

Hand tools is an umbrella term for instruments such as hammers, pliers, cutters, screwdrivers, saws, and wrenches that are not powered by electricity. Hand tools are employed in activities such as chiseling, chopping, and forging across the manufacturing, automotive, construction, and household sectors.

The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Akar Auto Industries Limited (India), Apex Tool Group, LLC (United States), Snap-on Incorporated (United States), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (United States), Techtronic Industries Company Limited (China), Channellock, Inc. (United States), JK Files Limited (India), Kennametal Inc. (United States), Klein Tools, Inc. (United States) and Wera Tools (Germany) etc.

Market Drivers

The growth of the Aerospace Sector

Increase in the Number of Huge Manufacturing Plants and Industries Worldwide

Mounting Automotive Maintenance and Repair Activities Worldwide

Increasing DIY (Do It Yourself) Approach across the Globe

Market Trend

Strategic Alliances among Vendors

Opportunities

Emerging Demand from Economies

Growing Automotive & Construction Industry Worldwide

Challenges

Safety Concerns Associated With Hand Tools

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 4 Feb 2019, Klein Tools, the premier hand tool brand among U.S. electricians, announced the acquisition of the Wattmaster and Alco brands, based in Carrum Downs, a suburb of Victoria, Melbourne, Australia. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s hand tool offerings across Australia and other regions.

The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Hand Tools Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Hand Tools segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fastening tools, Cutting & Drilling Tools, Marking & Measuring Tools, Specialty & Workshop Tools, Tool Storage & Work Support, Others), Application (General Purpose, Metal Cutting, Woodcutting, Safety, Others), End Users (Industrial, Household), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

The regional analysis of Global Hand Tools Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.

