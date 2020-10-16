Codeine Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, Pfizer

The Global Codeine Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Codeine are:

Purdue Pharma, Sanofi, Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Actavis Plc, Egalet, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Definition:

The global Codeine market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to the alarming increase in the incidence of orthopedic diseases & chronic pain. Codeine is part of a group of drugs known as opioids. Opioids interact with opioid receptors in the brain and elicit a range of responses within the body, from feelings of pain relief to relaxation, pleasure, and contentment. Codeine is used to provide relief from a number of conditions, including mild to moderate pain, severe pain, dry irritating cough, diarrhea, and cold and flu. In Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States, and many other countries, codeine is regulated under various narcotic control laws.

The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions across the globe to avail a competitive advantage through combined collaborations.

Codeine Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Extracted from Opium, Synthesized by Morphine), Application (Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment), Forms (Tablets, Capsules, Suppositories, Soluble Powders and Tablets, Liquids), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

The Increasing Focus on the Abuse-Deterrent Formulation (ADF)

The Growing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Chronic Pain

Market Drivers:

The Rise in Disposable Income and Surge in Global Geriatric Population

Increasing Investment in Healthcare Sectors

Market Opportunity:

The Increase in Consumption of Opioid Analgesic for Pain Management in Developing Countries

Rising Demand due to Ongoing Research and Developments in the Treatment Area

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Codeine Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

Codeine Market Summary

Fiscal Effect on Economy

Codeine Market Competition

Codeine Market Analysis by Application

Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

Market Forecast

The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Codeine Market have also been included in the study.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Codeine Market

Chapter 05 – Global Codeine Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Codeine Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Codeine market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Codeine Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Codeine Market

Chapter 09 – Global Codeine Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Codeine Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

