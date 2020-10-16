Bubble Tea Market Demand Analysis & Projected huge Growth by 2025

Bubble tea is one of the most consumed beverages containing tea as its key ingredient with chewy tapioca balls which is also known as bubble milk tea, boba tea or juice, pearl milk tea as well as simply a bubble tea. The positive health benefits, the introduction of new flavors of bubble tea and decreases in demand for carbonated drinks provide opportunities for market expansion.

According to AMA, the Global Bubble Tea market is expected to see growth rate of 7.21% and may see market size of USD3.2 Billion by 2025.

Latest added Global Bubble Tea Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Kung Fu Tea (United States), Gong Cha (Taiwan), Boba Guys Inc. (United States), Chatime (Taiwan), ShareTea (Taiwan), 8tea5 (Belgium), Kuai Ke Li Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Quickly) (Taiwan), OCOCO International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), VIVI BUBBLE TEA (United States), Lollicup USA Inc. (United States) and CuppoTee Company (Taiwan) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

On 16th August, 2018, ShareTea has opened 2 more stores in the Southern California state including Irvine and Rowland Heights. In January 2018, the company has opened a new store in Vietnam. Moreover in April 2017, the company has made an official announcement to clarify Sharetea only has one trademark ‘Sharetea’ been using in brand name, logo, symbol, designs and all relative marketing materials. There is no other Sub-Brand or Co-Brand authorized by Sharetea.

Market Trend

Introduction to Flavored Bubble Tea

Regional Expansion by the manufacturers of Global Bubble Tea Market

Market Drivers

Health Benefits Associated with Bubble Tea

Contains Rich Source of Antioxidants called Polyphenols.

Opportunities

Anti-Oxidant, Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Carcinogenic Properties

Increasing Consumption in North American and European Market

Restraints

Addition of Artificial Preservatives and Colors

Challenges

Increasing Distribution Overheads across the Globe

Continuously Changing Consumer Preferences and Eating Styles

The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Bubble Tea Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Bubble Tea segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Original Flavored Bubble Tea , Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea , Other Flavors), Application (Kids (<10 years), Teenagers (<25 years), Adults), Distribution Channel (Online Sales, Offline Sales), Flavour (Original Flavor, Coffee Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Bubble Tea Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.

Limited scope research document specific to Country or Region meeting your business objective.

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Thanks for reading this article, we can also provide customized report as per company's specific needs. You can also get separate chapter wise or region wise report versions including North America, Europe or Asia.

