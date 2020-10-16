Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020 | Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss A/S, SPX Corporation

The Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players in Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger are:

Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss A/S, SPX Corporation, GEA Group, Kelvion Holding GmbH, SWEP International AB, Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd., HISAKA WORKS, LTD., jbj Techniques Ltd., United Heat Exchangers

Definition:

The brazed plate heat exchanger (BPHE) is a type of small-sized heat exchanger that uses metal plates to transfer heat between two fluids without the risk of the fluids getting mixed. It provides a higher level of thermal efficiency and durability in a compact and low-cost unit for both heating and cooling purposes. Of late, the advent of technological advancement and manufacturers are focusing on the miniaturization of products provides a lucrative opportunity in the growth of the very market. Recently, SWEP International launched B427-Y class unit. This efficient BPHE has four different plates, which is easy to adapt to various applications. The growth in investment in the HVAC and refrigeration industry is anticipated in the growth of the brazed plate heat exchangers market in future.

Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Single Circuit, Multi-Circuit), Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), End Use Industry (Chemical & Petrochemical, HVAC & Refrigeration, Food & Beverages, Energy & Utilities, Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Others ( Semiconductor & Electronics)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rapid Development of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Technology in the HVAC Industry

Huge Investment in Research & Development In Order to Develop Technologically Advanced Products

Market Drivers:

Expansion of Energy Infrastructure Along With Increasing Demand for Power Generation Globally

Increasing Demand for Use in Heat Pumps and Water Heating Application

High infrastructure development including construction of buildings, hotels, and offices

Market Opportunity:

Growing Infrastructure Development Including Construction of Hotels, Smart Buildings, Offices Globally

Low Maintenance and Operation Cost Offer Lucrative Opportunity in Installation of Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market

Chapter 05 – Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market

Chapter 09 – Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

