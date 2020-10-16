Bicycle Lights Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | Garmin, Cygolite, Knog, Serfas

Bicycle lights are the type of illumination attached to bicycles whose primary purpose is to enhance the visibility of the bicycle and its rider to other road users under circumstances of poor ambient illumination. It is also used to illuminate reflective materials such as traffic signs and cat’s eyes. It may also be used to illuminate the roadways so that rider can see the way ahead. Many jurisdictions require one or more bicycle lights to be fitted to bicycles ridden at night, usually a white light in the front and a red light at the back.

According to AMA, the Global Bicycle Lights market is expected to see growth rate of 8.5%.

Latest added Global Bicycle Lights Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2025. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Garmin Ltd. (United States), Cygolite (United States), Cateye Co., Ltd. (United States), Shenzhen Gaciron Technology Co., Ltd (China), Goldmore Co., Ltd. (China), Lord Benex (Taiwan), Knog (Australia), Smart Bike Light (Taiwan), NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems (United States) and Serfas (United States) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

On 9 Aug 2017, ZAN.FLARE, a brand which mainly devotes its attention on the research and manufacturing of photoelectric products, has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo on 2nd August to raise money to support its new idea – B3, an innovative and unique LED bike light with a three-eyed owl design.

Market Drivers

Growing Bicycle Industry Worldwide

The popularity of Bicycle Rental Programs

Increasing Safety and Security Awareness among the Riders

The Rising Demand for Mountain Bikes

Market Trend

Growth in Online Retail Channel

Restraints

Flashy Lights Causing Blinding Effect to Eyes of Driver

Opportunities

Increase in Bicycle Racing Events and Bicycle Riding Organizations

Growing Tourism Industry Globally

The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Bicycle Lights Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Bicycle Lights segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Halogen Lights, Xenon Lights, LED Lights), Sales Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores), Bicycle Type (Road, Mountain, Sports), Mounting Type (Headlight, Taillights)

The regional analysis of Global Bicycle Lights Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2020-2025.

Limited scope research document specific to Country or Region meeting your business objective.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Bicycle Lights Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Bicycle Lights Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Bicycle Lights Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Bicycle Lights Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Bicycle Lights Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Halogen Lights, Xenon Lights, LED Lights), Sales Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores), Bicycle Type (Road, Mountain, Sports), Mounting Type (Headlight, Taillights))

5.1 Global Bicycle Lights Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Bicycle Lights Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Bicycle Lights Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Bicycle Lights Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Bicycle Lights Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

