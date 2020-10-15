Demand Planning Software Market to Witness Excellent Growth | Oracle, Logility, Infor  

The global Demand Planning Software market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to a huge shift from the traditional demand planning systems towards the demand planning software solutions. These solutions help in effectively forecast customer demand. A demand planning software is a computer-based program that helps in driving the demand planning process by integrating historical sales data, relevant business information, and statistical analysis to create long-range estimations of anticipated demand. It helps in improved in-stock availability of all-season ready stock, better vision of variation in demand helps in framing effective marketing strategies, lesser wastage of stock, cohesive and seamless relationship between all tiers of the supply chain, improved productivity of planners across all tiers of the supply chain.

Latest Research Study on Global Demand Planning Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Demand Planning Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Demand Planning Software. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle (United States), Logility (United States), Infor (United States), SAP America (United States), GAINSystems (United States), JDA Software (United States), Palo Alto Software (United States), Business Forecast Systems (United States), Electronics For Imaging (United States) and Arkieva (United States)

The Global Demand Planning Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Platform (Mac, Windows, Linux), Industry Vertical (Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Industrial, Food and Beverages, Manufacturing, Others), Features (Demand Planning, Forecast Analysis, Material & Inventory Planning, Sales Analysis, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Chapter 5: Global Demand Planning Software Market Breakdown by Segments

