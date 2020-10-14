Sports Equipment Market Gains Momentum as Tech Giants Increasing R&D Efforts

Latest released the research study on Global Sports Equipment Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sports Equipment Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sports Equipment Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share. Top manufacturers are: Adidas AG (Germany), Amer Sports Oyj (Finland), Nike Inc. (United States), Under Armour, Inc. (United States), Asics Corporation (Japan), Callaway Golf Company (United States), The Columbia Sportswear (United States), Dunlop Sports (United States), New Balance Athletics, Inc.(United States), Puma SE (Germany), Sports Direct International plc (United Kingdom) and Decathlon S.A. (France).

Brief Overview on Sports Equipment

The sports equipment market is expected to grow in the future due to the rising government initiatives towards sports activities and events and increasing awareness regarding fitness. Equipment can be used as protective gear or as a tool used to help the athletes play the sport. Increasing participation of celebrity endorsement for fitness and sport boosting the demand for sports equipment.



Market Trend

Availability of Sports Equipment in the Combination of Casual and Athletic Designs

Upsurging Smart Sports Equipment

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness regarding Fitness and Healthy Lifestyle

Rising Disposable Income and Standard of Living

Government initiatives Towards Sports Activities and Events

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Equipment

Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platform

A Rise in Women Sports Participation

Restraints

High Costs incurred in Equipment Manufacturing

Challenges

Availability of Counterfeit Products



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Sports Equipment Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

