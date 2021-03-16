Yara Shahidi joins the Dior Stands With Ladies marketing campaign

Creator: Tue, 2021-03-16 12:58

DUBAI: Half-Center Japanese star Yara Shahidi has joined forces with actress Charlize Theron for the second installment of the Dior Stand with Ladies marketing campaign.

Final Fall, Christian Dior Parfums teamed up with Theron to launch the empowering initiative. Now, Dior Parfums is taking the marketing campaign to the subsequent stage by including ladies like Shahidi to the roster to share their message.

The “Grown-ish” star options in a collection of portraits and movies alongside American actress, director and producer Natalie Portman, Chinese language actress and singer Li Bingbing, US mannequin Dilone, South Korean determine skater Kim Yuna, Iranian-French architect India Mahdavi and French-Moroccan author and journalist Leila Slimani.

The collection of promotional movies is named #Diorstandswithwomen and #Diorchinup.

“What we all know to be true is that so many younger ladies aren’t given the house to really feel heard persistently, to really feel as if persons are genuinely taking the time to listen to what they’re saying,” Shahidi shared in a clip.

“Once I go in to struggle for what I imagine is true or what’s essential for a sure venture, I believe there’s many instances that girls — and it’s solely exacerbated whenever you’re a girl of shade — toe the road between being assertive and pushed or aggressive. So, it is a vital and required fixed dialog, even for me, to know that my being assertive, my being pushed and my being dedicated shouldn’t be one thing to ever be ashamed of,” she added.

Sharing Shahidi’s sentiment, Portman stated within the opening of her video: “It was instilled in me very early on that if there isn’t justice, it’s important to get up as a result of not standing up in opposition to injustice is being complicit with it.”

The feminine-lead initiative first launched in September 2020 in partnership with Theron’s charity group Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Challenge (CTAOP).

Based in 2007, the initiative is geared towards offering scholarships for greater schooling help for future leaders.

By partnering with CTAOP, Dior will proceed to award scholarships over the subsequent few months, which won’t solely cowl tuition charges, but in addition lodging, meals, books, computer systems, journey bills and one-on-one tutoring for the subsequent era of younger ladies leaders.

