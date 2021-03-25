Why Greece is such a well-liked hotspot for Arab vacationers 

Thu, 2021-03-25 00:00

DUBAI: It is without doubt one of the world’s most immediately recognizable areas.

The dramatic cliffs tumbling right into a glowing, cerulean sea. The white-washed stone homes, wearing electrical blues and fluorescent pops of pinks from the bougainvillea. There could also be no higher location on earth to take a seat with a frappé, watching the solar sink beneath the ocean.

Know the place we’re but?

The Greek isles are persistently listed as among the most photogenic, and bucket-list-worthy, locations on the planet — and for good motive.

The image-perfect island of Santorini, with its craggy cliffs and proliferation of blue-domed buildings, is a honeymooners’ favourite, whereas the close by islands of Naxos and Paros present quintessential Greek island residing with out the crowds.

Athens is an absolute go-to for lovers of historical past, with a cease on the Acropolis positive to make each highschool classics trainer proud. Within the north of the nation, the hovering monoliths of Meteora must be seen to be believed — the monasteries perched precariously on sandstone peaks are one of many nation’s most unimaginable UNESCO websites.

And that’s saying one thing as a result of Greece is dwelling to 18 websites inscribed on the World Heritage Listing.

After which there’s the trendy metropolis of Thessaloniki, the occasion haven of Mykonos, and the remaining 200 islands scattered all through the Aegean and Ionian seas to discover. The nation’s pure range can’t be overstated.

And whereas Greece is a well-liked vacation spot for vacationers, honeymooners and bucket-listers the world over, it’s been a rising favourite amongst Arab vacationers particularly in recent times.

Whereas knowledge from Advertising Greece doesn’t file knowledge from the Arab world as an entire, they do have an thought of what number of vacationers come from the area’s largest touring hub, the UAE.

Mykonos is a well-liked occasion vacation spot. (Shutterstock)

It reveals that in 2016 there have been 182,383 guests to Greece from the UAE, with regular will increase year-on-year till 2018, when the nation welcomed 235,332 vacationers from the UAE. That dropped to 210,730 in 2019. Knowledge hasn’t been collected in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Anecdotally, the corporate says it’s clear that Greece is a well-liked vacation spot for vacationers from throughout the area.

So simply why do Arab vacationers have such a penchant for Greece?

“We are able to solely assume that meals similarities, tradition and ease of flights are among the many causes,” Advertising Greece Chief Govt Ioanna Dretta stated, including that the “way of life, in addition to the truth that Greece is a horny enterprise vacation spot for the Arab world with direct and oblique investments in Greece’s financial sectors,” had been different elements.

Ample flight choices actually make it a straightforward vacation spot to go to. From Riyadh, Emirates and Etihad fly to Athens with a cease in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, as does Turkish Airways with a cease in Istanbul, whereas from the UAE it’s a straightforward five-hour flight on Emirates or Etihad. Abu Dhabi’s new low-cost tie-up with service Wizz Air additionally now flies direct to Athens.

Paros gives quintessential Greek island residing with out the crowds. (Shutterstock)

However just a few clues in its recognition can also lie in Greek fare and a tradition that isn’t so totally different from many within the Center East.

Greek delicacies is rooted in lots of frequent favorites of Mediterranean nations: wheat, olive oil, recent fruit and veggies, and hearty meals composed of grains, recent fish and meat.

At any Greek taverna, you’ll discover loads of recent salads and pita bread on the menu — the style of sun-ripened tomatoes in Greece is past evaluate — in addition to souvlaki, moussaka, stews and catch hauled in from the boats that morning.

The hovering monoliths of Meteora must be seen to be believed. (Shutterstock)

The act of consuming is to be treasured with household right here, and meals are made up of many smaller dishes, not too dissimilar to these within the Center East.

The Greeks are an extremely welcoming and beneficiant individuals, all too completely happy to ask a stranger in for meals or exit of their approach to make sure a traveler is being taken care of.

Lastly, their laidback way of life is seemingly set on savoring each second. It’s why, for a lot of vacationers main high-octane lives within the likes of Riyadh or Dubai, a visit to Greece is a quick, and exquisite, second of respite.

