Wheelchair athlete’s battle to fulfil a sporting dream

KARACHI: Amjad Ali has been a fighter all his life. Regardless of shedding the usage of his legs after childhood polio, he was in a position to fulfil his dream of turning into a profitable wheelchair athlete.

However one dream retains eluding him. For the previous six years, he has been unable to observe his favourite cricket group play in a stadium.

With “dwelling” matches performed overseas for years as a result of safety dangers and, extra just lately, restricted numbers of spectators allowed in stadiums due to coronavirus restrictions, Ali is but to see his beloved Peshawar Zalmi aspect compete in Pakistan’s vastly widespread Tremendous League cricket competitors.



Ali, a Karachi resident, is a diehard fan of Peshawar Zalmi, the house group that represents Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his dwelling province.

The inaugural nationwide cricket league was launched in 2016 and has been a spectacular success, regardless that lots of the matches within the first 5 editions needed to be performed within the UAE as a result of safety dangers, stopping followers reminiscent of Ali from attending.

Final yr, nevertheless, all matches of the sequence have been performed in Pakistan for the primary time, and an overjoyed Ali purchased a ticket to see Peshawar play the Multan Sultans.

However the devoted cricket fan by no means made it to the stadium on March 13: The coronavirus pandemic broke out in February and lockdown restrictions have been imposed, together with a ban on spectators at stadiums.

This yr, with solely 50 p.c spectator capability allowed at stadiums as a result of pandemic, Ali discovered that getting his fingers on a ticket was no simple process.

“Final yr, I had purchased a ticket to observe my favourite Peshawar Zalmi, however sadly I couldn’t go as a result of coronavirus outbreak,” Ali instructed Arab Information. “This time round, the federal government has allowed restricted crowds solely, which has made acquiring tickets troublesome.”

Ali was born in Shangla, a hilly district within the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and now lives in a sprawling slum neighborhood in Karachi. He was solely 12 months outdated when he contracted polio and has by no means walked.

However his incapacity didn’t dampen his dream of turning into an athlete: He’s now Pakistan’s No. four in wheelchair tennis and a national-level competitor in wheelchair cricket, basketball and handball. He additionally works as an accountant at a college by day and teaches neighborhood kids within the evenings.

“I’ve struggled so much in my life and have develop into a sportsman regardless of my incapacity,” Ali stated, including that his favourite participant was Daren Sammy, a Saint Lucian-Pakistani cricketer who performed at worldwide degree for the West Indies. “I see a fighter in him.”

Ali hopes to someday meet Sammy in addition to Pakistani gamers Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Haider Ali.

“Now coronavirus is a hurdle between me and Peshawar Zalmi,” Ali stated. “However I consider, God prepared, someday we’ll defeat coronavirus and I will meet the Peshawar Zalmi gamers.”

