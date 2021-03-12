What We Are Studying In the present day: Psychology of Yoga and Meditation

Writer: Fri, 2021-03-12 01:19

Writer: C. G. Jung

Between 1933 and 1941, C. G. Jung delivered a collection of public lectures on the Swiss Federal Institute of Know-how in Zurich.

Supposed for a common viewers, these lectures addressed a broad vary of matters, from dream evaluation to the psychology of alchemy. Right here for the primary time are Jung’s illuminating lectures on the psychology of yoga and meditation, delivered between 1938 and 1940, says a evaluation on the Princeton College Press web site.

In these lectures, Jung discusses the psychological strategy of lively creativeness, searching for to search out parallels with the meditative practices of various yogic and Buddhist traditions.

He attracts on three texts to introduce his viewers to Japanese meditation: Patañjali’s Yoga Sûtra, the Amitâyur-dhyâna-sûtra from Chinese language Pure Land Buddhism, and the Shrî-chakra-sambhâra Tantra, a scripture associated to tantric yoga.

The lectures supply a novel alternative to come across Jung as he shares his concepts with most people, offering a uncommon window on the applying of his comparative technique whereas additionally shedding gentle on his private historical past and psychological growth.

