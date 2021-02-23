What We Are Studying At the moment: Faith, Identification and Energy: Turkey and the Balkans within the Twenty-First Century

Creator: Tue, 2021-02-23 00:43

Creator: Ahmet Erdi Ozturk

This not too long ago revealed ebook explores, from a historic perspective, Turkey’s present political maneuvers and non secular leverages within the Balkans below President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It presents Albania, Bulgaria and North Macedonia as case research of Turkey utilizing delicate and onerous coverage devices within the area.

Creator Ahmet Erdi Ozturk, an affiliate professor at London Metropolitan College and Marie Sklodowska-Curie fellow at Coventry College within the UK and the German Institute for World and Space Research, wrote the ebook after a examine in a number of Balkan nations that took greater than three years to finish and included interviews with virtually 130 high-ranking people.

It means that Turkey insistently interferes in Balkan politics utilizing faith, state energy and imaginary identities, dubbed by some as neo-Ottomanism, and that this presence regularly turns into a menace to the secularism and sovereignty of the nations it targets.

The ebook, revealed by Edinburgh College Press, not solely aids understanding of Turkish-Balkan diplomatic relations, but in addition the complicated relationship between the regime in Ankara below Erdogan and the Muslim communities within the three nations.

Past that, it’s about extra than simply Turkey and the Balkans; it additionally deepens our understanding of how faith can be utilized as a type of delicate energy in world affairs. It examines numerous political events, for instance Besa in Macedonia, which can be linked to the regime in Ankara and the methods through which they work together with Turkish state equipment.

The underlying technique behind the development of latest mosques throughout the Balkans as a strategy to flip these nations towards Turkey reasonably than West can also be examined intimately.



