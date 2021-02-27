What We Are Studying At the moment: European Passerines by Tomasz Cofta

Writer: Sat, 2021-02-27 02:47

Opening up new frontiers in birdwatching, that is the primary discipline information to focus particularly on the identification of European passerines and associated land birds in flight. Showcasing 850 gorgeous and remarkably lifelike shade illustrations from acclaimed chook artist Tomasz Cofta, produced utilizing the newest digital expertise, backed up with greater than 2,400 pictures rigorously chosen to point out typical flight profiles, it gives detailed and unsurpassed protection of 205 European passerines and 32 near-passerines. This cutting-edge e book brings a brand new dimension to birdwatching, the concise and authoritative species accounts presenting novel but important info on the flight method of particular person birds and the construction and conduct of flocks — options which can be key to identification, says a evaluation on the Princeton College Press web site. It additionally contains exact transliterations of flight calls, supported by sonograms, and hyperlinks to a novel assortment of lots of of on-line audio recordings. Superbly designed and written in an accessible model, this e book will enchantment to birdwatchers of all skills.

