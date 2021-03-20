What We Are Consuming As we speak: OVVO

Sat, 2021-03-20 00:30

If you’re in search of a wholesome and scrumptious breakfast or brunch possibility in Riyadh, then it’s best to strive the newly opened OVVO.

OVVO provides contemporary and artistic vegan delicacies impressed by Mexican and Center Jap delicacies and primarily based mostly round creamy avocado. The restaurant provides an fascinating array of platters with a Center Jap twist, excellent for a inexperienced wholesome mild breakfast for 2.

Our platter consisted of beetroot and candy potato crisps, two halves of avocado full of thyme, and sundried tomato-flavored hummus for dipping.

For a Mexican-inspired dish, strive the fantastically introduced signature OVVO corn, based mostly on a Mexican road salad that’s just like guacamole — smashed avocado topped with crunchy, dried seasoned corn creating an ideal stability between spicy and candy flavors.

OVVO additionally provides stylish Mexican mini tacos with falafel filling, for a singular Arabian wrap.

For extra data go to Instagram @ovvo.sa.

Principal class: Meals & HealthLifestyleTags: What We Are Consuming As we speak What We Are Consuming As we speak: O’DolmaWhat We Are Consuming As we speak: Pita Pack