Valentino collaborates with Mideast’s Magrabi on sun shades for summer season

Writer: Sat, 2021-02-27 15:29

DUBAI: Sun shades is likely to be a small accent, however they’ve a big affect. The significance of an excellent pair of shades can’t be understated, particularly in our area the place the solar shines just about all yr spherical. Luckily, the sun shades market is brimming with trendy and wearable shapes to swimsuit all faces and types. The newest pair to hit our radar is the brand new Valentino x Magrabi sun shades. Dubai-based style influencers Maram Zbaeda and Zoya Sakr had been just lately noticed rocking a pair.

View this submit on Instagram

A submit shared by Maram (@maram.zbaeda)

The Italian luxurious maison has collaborated with the regional eyewear model on a limited-edition vary of sun shades that hit cabinets this week.

The unique collaboration is proscribed and options simply 30o pairs of daring, square-shaped sun shades engraved with “Valentino Magrabi Version” contained in the temple. The acetate shades additionally boast smoked lenses and the enduring VLogo Signature in gold metallic on the facet for an added assertion.

The Valentino x Magrabi sun shades. Provided

Every pair comes enclosed inside a glossy purple field bearing Valentino’s distinctive emblem, alongside a novel authenticity card and serial quantity, so it could additionally make a covetable present to present and to get.

The unique collaboration is offered to buy at Magrabi shops throughout Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Kuwait, and with summer season simply across the nook, think about choosing up a brand new pair—or two, for the even sunnier days forward.

Major class: LifestyleFashionTags: ValentinoMagrabi