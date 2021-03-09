US State Dept blacklists two Iranian officers over human rights violations

Creator: ReutersID: 1615318610772283400Tue, 2021-03-09 22:42

WASHINGTON – The US State Division on Tuesday blacklisted two Iranian officers from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing them of their involvement in human rights violations throughout 2019 and 2020 protests in Iran.

IRGC interrogators Ali Hemmatian and Masoud Safdari and their fast members of the family are actually ineligible for entry into america, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a press release including: “We’ll proceed to contemplate all applicable instruments to impose prices on these liable for human rights violations and abuses in Iran.”

