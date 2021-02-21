UK’s prime counter-terror officer backs key technique amid evaluate row

Writer: Zaynab KhojjiID: 1613938390699582800Solar, 2021-02-21 23:15

LONDON: The UK’s biggest probability of lowering terrorist violence dangers being undermined amid a backlash to the official the federal government has chosen to guide a evaluate of counter-terrorism technique Forestall, the nation’s prime counter-terrorism officer informed The Guardian newspaper.

The purpose of Forestall is to cut back the menace to the UK from terrorism by stopping folks from changing into terrorists or supporting terrorism.

The appointment of William Shawcross by Dwelling Secretary Priti Patel to guide the evaluate has been met with criticism as a consequence of alleged Islamophobic feedback he has made previously.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu’s feedback to The Guardian come after key Muslim and human rights teams, together with Amnesty Worldwide, introduced a boycott of the official evaluate of Forestall.

Basu mentioned the participation of critics within the official evaluate is significant, and “solely when all sides of the dialogue are heard can this evaluate obtain what it units out to attain.”

He added that Forestall is crucial a part of the battle in opposition to violent extremism from each Islamists and the far proper.

“I’ve all the time believed and said publicly that Forestall is crucial pillar of our counter-terrorism technique, and counter-terrorism police have lengthy been advocates of an unbiased evaluate,” he mentioned.

“We’ll, after all, work with the federal government’s chosen reviewer, as a result of we consider the method will give our Forestall practitioners the chance to share their a few years of experience and perception, with the hope of bringing lasting enchancment to this very important technique,” he added.

“However we additionally acknowledge how essential the help and belief of our communities can be if we’re to proceed to guard weak folks, and so it’s with nice disappointment that I learn some key teams plan to boycott the evaluate altogether. I’d urge them to rethink, as a result of solely when all sides of the dialogue are heard can this evaluate obtain what it units out to attain.”

In 2019, Basu mentioned Forestall had been the least profitable a part of the UK’s counter-terrorism technique, and had at occasions been “badly dealt with.”

