UK plans visa ban for international locations refusing to repatriate failed asylum seekers

Thu, 2021-03-25 20:04

LONDON: Britain may block visas from international locations that refuse to take again failed asylum seekers and criminals, underneath new plans laid out by the house secretary.

Priti Patel introduced the plans as a part of a “vary of levers” that the federal government is contemplating in an effort to crack down on unlawful immigration into the UK.

She mentioned adjustments are wanted in an effort to repair a system that’s “collapsing underneath the stress of unlawful routes.”

The legal guidelines would imitate measures utilized by the US that withdraw visa routes from international locations that refuse to take again unlawful immigrants.

It will goal international locations that fail to cooperate by refusing to challenge journey paperwork, corresponding to substitute passports, or by blocking constitution flights from touchdown.

Iran, Iraq and Sudan are understood to be among the many international locations at the moment most reluctant to cooperate with the UK on deportations.

The Occasions reported that greater than 10,000 criminals are due for deportation however are free to roam the streets, whereas about 42,000 failed asylum seekers are nonetheless dwelling in Britain.

Patel’s proposals additionally counsel making inadmissible claims from individuals who arrive into the nation illegally — a measure focused on the rising variety of asylum seekers and migrants making the treacherous English Channel crossing from France to the UK.

Different measures geared toward stopping migrants from crossing the English Channel embody the border power seizing small boats used for crossings, which Patel mentioned can be donated to charity.

She additionally floated the thought of withdrawing advantages from failed asylum seekers who refuse to cooperate with the federal government, however mentioned assist would proceed for anybody prone to turning into destitute.

Campaigners and rights teams have criticized the plans as inhumane. Nazek Ramadan, director of Migrant Voice, mentioned the plans would deal with folks fleeing persecution “like commodities.”

Mike Adamson, CEO of the British Purple Cross, mentioned: “The proposals create a two-tiered system, whereby somebody’s case and the assist they obtain is judged on how they entered the nation and never on their want for defense.”

