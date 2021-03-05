UK minister: Teenage recruits to Daesh on the rise

Creator: Thu, 2021-03-04 23:26

LONDON: British International Secretary Dominic Raab has warned that youngsters are being recruited to Islamist terror teams in “worrying” numbers through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Raab advised parliament that Daesh was “weakened,” however its propaganda nonetheless wanted to be confronted “head on.”

The minister mentioned the lockdown has offered a “excellent storm” for terrorist teams, as the quantity of their on-line content material jumped by 7 p.c, with younger individuals particularly susceptible to indoctrination.

“This can be a essential second. Sure, Daesh’s model has weakened — it stays, nonetheless, globally acknowledged,” he mentioned.

Philip Ingram, a former senior British army intelligence officer, advised Arab Information: “Lockdown has made it simpler for terror teams to affect younger individuals in higher numbers as they’re spending extra time on-line and away from the supervised networks you’d discover in colleges and schools.

“Given elevated isolation, it has offered extra alternatives for terror recruiters to groom people and supply them entry to terror coaching. A lot of the net Daesh and Al-Qaeda materials could be very subtle.”

Raab mentioned UK counter-terror specialists had famous “a worrying rise within the proportion of kids and youngsters that at the moment are being arrested for terrorism offenses.”

The minister added that lockdown was a well-liked time for terrorist recruitment as a result of they’d “digital entry to those that are in all probability essentially the most vulnerable to extremist narratives.

“So we’re tackling Daesh’s propaganda head on and I’m proud the International Workplace leads on this work on behalf of the worldwide coalition.”

Raab warned that Daesh nonetheless has the aptitude to hold out violent assaults, describing the group as Britain’s most severe menace “at residence and overseas.”

Ingram mentioned: “Recruiting and grooming aren’t simply linked to Islamist teams however excessive right-wing teams will likely be exploiting alternatives in the identical method.

“The safety and intelligence authorities have a a lot better perception of these interacting on Islamist websites than they do of utmost right-wing websites.”

He added: “Because the nation begins to come back out of lockdown, the potential for terror assaults from each teams on crowded locations will in my opinion improve and it’s essential that the general public stays vigilant to the chance.”

