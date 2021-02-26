UK authorities plans night-time Ramadan vaccine drive

Creator: Zaynab KhojjiID: 1614357682360659800Fri, 2021-02-26 19:42

LONDON: An evening-time vaccine drive is reportedly being deliberate by the UK authorities throughout Ramadan, following reviews that the nation’s Asian group had the best mortality price through the second wave of COVID-19.

The federal government hopes to mitigate a possible vaccine uptake drop-off by Muslims through the holy month, the Each day Telegraph reported.

Ramadan 2021 will start on April 12, a crucial time within the UK’s vaccine rollout and simply three days earlier than the federal government’s deliberate date to have provided throughout 50s the jab.

Considerations over the affect of Ramadan on vaccine uptake are compounded by a authorities report that British Asians, lots of whom are Muslim, are the demographic with the best COVID-19 mortality price per 100,000 folks within the UK’s second wave.

“A big a part of this continued disparity for South Asian populations may be defined from geographic, socioeconomic and well being components,” the report learn.

Kawsar Zaman, founding father of the Take the COVID-19 Vaccine Marketing campaign, advised Arab Information that he welcomes the federal government’s “proactive” strategy in reaching out to and inoculating the UK’s Muslim group.

“I believe the plan is great. Something that we will do to advertise uptake, notably inside communities the place we’ve discovered it troublesome to encourage folks to take the vaccine, is optimistic,” he mentioned.

“Notably throughout Ramadan, the place 9 occasions out of 10 individuals are awake late into the night time and early morning, something that makes receiving the jab extra accessible is nice information.”

Zaman additionally hailed the federal government’s outreach to, and session with, Britain’s Muslim communities all through the nation’s world-leading vaccine rollout.

“What’s fairly distinctive about this vaccine drive is that they’re being proactive about it, in addition to consulting with a really wide selection of individuals in lots of communities, together with the Muslim group — which isn’t all the time the case,” he mentioned.

Zaman singled out for reward Nadhim Zahawi, who’s accountable for the UK’s vaccine rollout, saying he has performed “lots of actually good work” and has been “very open in assembly with communities.” Zaman added: “What’s nice right here is that they’re listening first, then performing.”

