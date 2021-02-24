Tradition Summit Abu Dhabi to discover new theme amid COVID-19 setbacks

Writer: Wed, 2021-02-24 16:08

DUBAI: “The Cultural Economic system and the Economic system of Tradition” is the theme of the upcoming digital-only Tradition Summit Abu Dhabi, set to happen from March 8-10.

The fourth version of the digital discussion board, which will likely be open to the general public, will carry collectively cultural leaders, practitioners and consultants from the fields of artwork, heritage, museums, media and expertise to generate new methods and considering, and determine methods through which tradition can remodel societies and communities worldwide.

There may also be a curated choice of artist talks, movie screenings and performances all going down throughout the summit.

Earlier than the coronavirus pandemic, the tradition and artistic industries had been one of many quickest rising sectors on the earth financial system. However the sector was one of many hardest struck by COVID-19.

Mohamed Khalifa Al-Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, in an announcement” “The worldwide challenges of the previous 12 months have actually demonstrated the important energy of tradition to enhance our private and collective wellbeing. But, cultural establishments worldwide proceed to wrestle to realize funding constructions to proceed working. It’s now extra essential than ever to make clear the important function that the tradition sector performs as a necessary driver of sustainable financial and social improvement.

“We’re proud to collaborate with high world cultural companions to convene famend professionals from a wide range of fields, making certain the extent and breadth of experience wanted for fruitful discussions and efficient, goal-oriented outcomes.”

