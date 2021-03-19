THE BREAKDOWN: Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal discusses his touring set up ‘168:01’

Fri, 2021-03-19 13:10

DUBAI: Right here, in his personal phrases, Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal discusses his touring set up serving to to revive the Faculty of Wonderful Arts library in Baghdad. It’s at the moment on view at Home of Knowledge in Sharjah till March 21.

As I used to be coming of age in Iraq, books grew to become a means of escaping a harsh actuality. It was a type of leisure and escapism, but in addition a means of claiming: “I matter, I’ve the information, I’m somebody.”

The invasion of Iraq in 2003 led to many libraries shedding most of their belongings. The Faculty of Wonderful Arts library misplaced greater than 70,000 books. Once I was requested to do a present in Canada, particularly about libraries, I questioned: How can an paintings propel a society into the long run? It might encourage individuals and break the isolation. I made a decision the present ought to be participatory; rewarding, not alienating, others and that it needed to have tangible outcomes.

There’s an anecdote that the Mongolian invasion of Baghdad within the 13th century destroyed the most important library on the earth at the moment. The Mongols dumped all of the books of Baghdad into the Tigris River. So, the title of this undertaking is ‘168:01’ — 168 hours — referring to the books that stayed within the river for seven days and bled ink. I imagined them changing into simply white, with no information inside.

The set up (pictured right here) helps to revive the Faculty of Wonderful Arts library in Baghdad. (Equipped)

You begin with these books — as in the event that they had been simply plucked out of the river. We often see destruction as a chaotic factor, however think about that destruction having an organized aesthetic. It raises consciousness of how necessary colours — or information — in books are. I needed to current the viewer with one thing they encounter every single day, however on the identical time, they don’t. This systematic aesthetic of whiteness: The clean pages, the disappearance of data.

As a reminder of donating a guide, you may take certainly one of these white books and put it in your library. (Viewers can donate to fund the acquisition of books from a wishlist drawn up by school members. These books then exchange the clean ones within the set up over time.) Remarkably, individuals have responded to this name for motion. It’s very good to see so many individuals from completely different walks of life rebuilding a spot that’s been ripped open by violence.

