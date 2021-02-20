Thai PM survives no-confidence vote as protests deliberate

Writer: ReutersID: 1613807476188674200Sat, 2021-02-20 05:41

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and 9 ministers survived a no-confidence movement in parliament on Saturday after a four-day censure debate, with protests calling for his ouster set to renew.

“The vote reveals that there’s confidence,” stated Chuan Leekpai, president of the Nationwide Meeting, asserting the outcome, which had been broadly anticipated.

Opposition lawmakers have taken goal at what they are saying is a gradual authorities rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and at its financial insurance policies, vowing to proceed investigating.

“We’ve opened a wound and now will pour salt on it,” Pita Limjaroenrat, head of the Transfer Ahead Social gathering advised reporters after the vote.

The federal government’s victory comes as pro-democracy protests returned after a lull introduced on by a second outbreak of COVID-19.

Protesters gathered at parliament on Friday in anticipation of the vote with extra demonstrations deliberate for Saturday. Earlier this month, protesters demanding the discharge of activists scuffled with police.

Prayuth, who overthrew an elected prime minister in 2014 and stayed in workplace after a 2019 election that his rivals stated was badly flawed, had been anticipated to outlive Saturday’s vote attributable to his coalition authorities’s majority within the decrease home.

Youth-led protests final 12 months reached tons of of 1000’s, occupying main business intersections in Bangkok and spreading to college campuses throughout the nation.

