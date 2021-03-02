Talks have resumed between Greece and Turkey however the friction stays

Writer: Tue, 2021-03-02 03:17

ATHENS: Greek authorities should not being naive about their exploratory talks with Turkey however they “is not going to fall within the entice to undermine the dialogue” by withdrawing from it, Greek International Minister Nikos Dendias mentioned final week.

His feedback got here as Ankara confronted criticism from some quarters that it was performing provocatively towards Athens on a lot of fronts.

The Greek Ministry of International Affairs had proposed to Ankara that the subsequent spherical of exploratory talks on the maritime boundary dispute between the 2 nations happen between March 1 and 5. Nonetheless, Turkey didn’t reply to the invitation.

If the assembly does ultimately go forward will probably be the 62nd spherical of the talks, which started 2002 however broke down in 2016 when Ankara froze discussions. Negotiations resumed in January this yr amid stress from the EU, and Germany particularly, to defuse escalating tensions within the jap Mediterranean.

Within the meantime, Ankara final month despatched out a discover advising that the analysis vessel Cesme can be finishing up a hydrographic survey in worldwide waters within the central Aegean from Feb. 18 to March 2. This prompted protests from Greek authorities and claims that Turkey was performing illegally.

Final week, Ankara accused Athens of sending F-16 fighter jets to harass the Cesme and printed a video to help its claims. Nonetheless, the Greeks mentioned the Hellenic Air Drive plane didn’t violate the “safety bubble” across the vessel. Moreover, the Turkish video didn’t show that Greek jets flew straight over the ship.

In the course of the first half of this month, Ankara may also conduct a serious army train within the Aegean Sea. Known as Mavi Vatan (Blue Homeland), it should contain about 80 ships.

Ankara is enraged by the rising army cooperation between the US and Greece. Athens and Washington are additionally in talks to replace their Mutual Protection Cooperation Settlement. The People are requesting a five-year extension of the settlement, and suggest the addition of extra army bases on Greek soil to a listing of these which might be out there for US forces to make use of.

Turkish officers and media have additionally complained in regards to the presence of US forces within the port metropolis of Alexandroupolis. The US plans to ship troopers and tools from there to participate in NATO’s upcoming Defender Europe 2021 army train.

Alexandroupolis is in Western Thrace, a area that’s residence to a Muslim neighborhood that’s the solely formally acknowledged minority in Greece. It contains individuals of Turkish, Roma and Pomakh backgrounds, however Ankara characterizes it as an ethnic Turkish minority. Not too long ago, the Federation of Western Thrace Turks in Europe submitted a written assertion to the UN Human Rights Council in regards to the angle of Greek authorities towards these of Turkish origin.

Moreover, Ankara complained to Greece over the dealing with of the invention of an Ottoman cemetery at a building web site in Greek northern area of Chalkidiki. The Ministry of International Affairs mentioned on Feb. 23 that Turkey ought to have been knowledgeable when about 200 tombs had been discovered.

Greek diplomatic sources dismissed the criticism as one other effort by Ankara to push a neo-Ottoman narrative of being the protector of Muslims overseas.

Ankara can be focusing a part of its public diplomacy on efforts to discredit Athens on the problem of migration. The Ministry of International Affairs on Sunday accused Greece of illegally turning away migrants attempting to cross the border from Turkey.

“Push-backs and illegal practices that Greece has been finishing up in a scientific coverage — the place in some instances the EU Border and Coast Guard Company/Frontex has additionally been concerned — have been persevering with for years,” it mentioned. “Previously 4 years, greater than 80,000 asylum-seekers had been pushed again to our nation.”

The Turkish response got here precisely one yr after hundreds of migrants, inspired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, tried to forcibly cross the border into Greece on the Evros river.

Relations between the EU and Turkey would be the focus of the subsequent European Council Summit in Brussels on March 25 and 26, as Brussels examines a renewal of the March 2016 EU-Turkey Assertion on migration.



