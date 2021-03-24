Taliban slam Afghan president’s proposal for brand spanking new election

Creator: AFPID: 1616574771918957000Wed, 2021-03-24 08:31

KABUL: The Taliban on Wednesday rejected a proposal by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to carry elections later this 12 months, after months of peace talks between the 2 warring sides have made little progress.

Though he hasn’t made particulars public, Ghani will announce the election plan at a stakeholder convention in Turkey subsequent month, in keeping with two authorities officers.

The transfer is probably going an try and undercut a US proposal – supported by Russia – for the formation of an interim authorities involving the Taliban to rule the nation as soon as the final US troops withdraw.

“The federal government will go to Turkey with a plan for an early election which is a good plan for the way forward for Afghanistan,” one senior official stated.

The Taliban instantly rejected the proposal.

“Such processes (elections) have pushed the nation to the verge of disaster prior to now,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated of Ghani’s plan.

“They’re now speaking a few course of that has at all times been scandalous,” he instructed AFP, saying any choice on the nation’s future have to be hammered out in ongoing talks between the 2 sides.

“We are going to by no means help it.”

The USA is because of withdraw the final of its troops by Might 1 underneath a deal hammered out with the Taliban final 12 months, though President Joe Biden stated earlier this month the deadline can be “powerful” to fulfill.

That deal additionally paved the way in which for the Taliban and Afghan authorities to barter a peace plan and hammer out an settlement on how the nation ought to be dominated, however these talks – held since September in Doha, Qatar – have made little headway.

Afghanistan has a troubled historical past on the polls, with elections beset by rampant fraud, low turnout and rebel violence.

The Taliban’s response comes hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken instructed NATO that Washington continues to be weighing up whether or not to withdraw its troops by the Might 1 deadline.

The Afghan authorities is eager to maintain US forces within the nation for so long as attainable for the important air cowl they supply, with violence raging in latest months.

The USA, Russia and different stakeholders nonetheless wish to see some type of transitional authorities take energy in Afghanistan, however Ghani has insisted leaders can solely be chosen on the poll field.

Having made monumental positive aspects on the battleground, the Taliban seem to have little to realize from both technique.

Taliban co-founder and deputy chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar instructed a Moscow convention final week that Afghans “ought to be left to resolve their very own destiny.”

