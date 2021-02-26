Syrian artist Tammam Azzam: ‘To be an artist is an limitless dream’

Fri, 2021-02-26 15:58

LONDON: It should be unusual for artists to listen to individuals theorizing about their artwork. Speaking to Tammam Azzam, you get the sense that, whereas he’s completely satisfied to interact and pay attention, the Syrian artist isn’t notably concerned about including layers of rumination to what he has already expressed on canvas.

“Generally even the artist can not notice the message as a result of there is no such thing as a message — only a visible language,” he says. “Even I don’t know precisely what it means.”

A part of the rationale that folks need to discuss in regards to the ‘which means’ or ‘message’ in Azzam’s work is that his pictures are so highly effective. While you take a look at his photomontage “Bon Voyage” — displaying a shattered Syrian house block suspended by balloons in entrance of the burning Twin Towers — you’re feeling a flood of blended feelings. Azzam explains the pondering behind the piece: “This picture is in regards to the evil and imbalance in our world. Each life is vital, whether or not American or Syrian, and it’s proper that 9/11 is commemorated yearly. However who’s commemorating the Syrian casualties?”

A part of the rationale that folks need to discuss in regards to the ‘which means’ or ‘message’ in Azzam’s work is that his pictures are so highly effective. (SUPPLIED)

Azzam’s 2013 “Syrian Museum” photomontage sequence, through which he inserted well-known masterpieces into scenes of destruction from the continued civil conflict in his nation, garnered worldwide consideration. Requested why he juxtaposed Vincent van Gogh’s “The Starry Evening” with the mangled wreckage of a bombed-out constructing, he solutions: “Moreover my love and admiration for Van Gogh, I selected to indicate his night time sky — filled with power and motion — to make a pointy distinction between magnificence and destruction.”

One other putting picture from the identical sequence reveals Paul Gauguin’s “Tahitian Girls on the Seashore” transplanted into an arid panorama with a UNHCR refugee tent within the background. “This got here from seeing girls across the camps simply sitting and ready — really for nothing,” he says. “Gauguin’s girls had been sitting and considering and I simply put them in a distinct location, state of affairs and environment.”

A lot of the worldwide consideration was centered on “Freedom Graffiti,” which superimposed Gustav Klimt’s “The Kiss” onto a ruined house block. It was the ultimate picture within the sequence and Azzam was shocked by the publicity it attracted.

160×240 cm, paper collage on canvas, 2019 (Provided)

“It’s unusual, as a result of as an artist I used to be simply creating my work. I don’t know the key behind that,” he says. “I spent a 12 months engaged on this undertaking and after the Klimt I felt that there was no have to go additional,” he stated. “I’m at all times questioning myself: ‘How lengthy am I going to make use of this method and why?’”

Azzam studied superb artwork at Damascus College, specializing in oil portray. And after graduating, he went into graphic design. The mix of these two disciplines clearly informs his work, and he mentions the German-based Syrian artist Marwan Kassab Pashi — whose workshop he attended at college — as a serious affect.

In 2011, Azzam was compelled to flee his nation. He was assisted by Ayyam Gallery, which has helped him and different artists begin new lives in Dubai and Beirut. For Azzam, the ache of leaving was amplified by the lack of his studio and supplies, on high of the cultural shift.

The Syrian artist isn’t notably concerned about including layers of rumination to what he has already expressed on canvas. (Provided)

“It took me three years to regulate to residing in Dubai. It’s one other system and mentality. Every thing was completely different. And really costly. In Damascus I had my studio and my supplies. In Dubai I felt every part was misplaced; I couldn’t go anymore to the previous souk the place I used to get my supplies,” he says. “Earlier than Dubai I by no means thought of creating digital artwork, however as a result of I used to be a graphic designer for 10 years in Syria, that helped me make the shift.”

After 5 years in Dubai, he moved to Germany in 2016 taking over a residency on the Hanse Institute for Superior Research in Delmenhorst. As soon as once more, he discovered himself grappling with the challenges of adapting to a brand new atmosphere, tradition and language. In 2018, he moved to Berlin the place he now lives. His household is scattered as a result of conflict.

“Like so many Syrian households, we’re dispersed around the globe,” he says. “It’s unhappy, nevertheless it’s nothing in comparison with what’s occurring to individuals nonetheless within the nation and unable to depart. My dad and mom are nonetheless within the village the place my father, a author, has his library. He’s nonetheless writing. They aren’t in a battle space, however every day life is troublesome with just some hours of electrical energy every day and no gasoline for heating.”

His subsequent present is at Berlin’s Kornfeld gallery in April and that’s the focus of Azzam’s fastidiously structured days in the mean time. (Provided)

His dad and mom, he says, had been at all times supportive of his want to be an artist. “I used to be fortunate,” he says. “It was my dream from a younger age. To be an artist is an limitless dream.”

In Germany, his focus just lately has been on collage. “It was a brand new step for me — an enormous problem to make use of a brand new medium,” he says. Even on this new medium, nevertheless, the message stays constant. One current work is a illustration of a constructing with its façade blown out, revealing glimpses of wallpaper, painted partitions, and materials, all uncovered to the weather. “I noticed so many constructing like this,” he says. “Completely destroyed with interiors that was vigorous and coloration.”

His subsequent present is at Berlin’s Kornfeld gallery in April and that’s the focus of Azzam’s fastidiously structured days in the mean time.

“I work daily, alone. It is rather vital to me to work in any other case I can’t do something,” he says. “I really feel optimistic even with all of the dangerous every day information. We are going to discover good issues alongside the dangerous.”

Most important class: LifestyleArt & CultureTags: Tammam Azzam