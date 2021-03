Writer: ReutersID: 1616401161551611600Mon, 2021-03-22 08:15

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 9,284 new coronavirus instances within the final 24 hours, together with 1,586 in Moscow, taking the nationwide tally to 4,466,153.

The nation additionally reported one other 361 deaths, elevating the official toll to 95,391.

