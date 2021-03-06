Russia experiences 11,022 new COVID-19 instances, 441 deaths

Writer: ReutersID: 1615016708774829300Sat, 2021-03-06 07:40

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday reported 11,022 new COVID-19 instances, together with 1,820 in Moscow, taking the nationwide case tally to 4,312,181 for the reason that pandemic started.

The federal government’s coronavirus taskforce mentioned that 441 folks had died within the final 24 hours, bringing the Russian dying toll to 88,726.

Primary class: WorldTags: Coronavirus Russia accused of fending Assad ‘regardless of its chemical weapons assault’Russia, Turkey see ‘window of alternative’ to salvage Iran nuclear deal, urge US to carry sanctions on Tehran