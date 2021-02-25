PROFILE: The golden voice of Egyptian singer Nouran Abu Taleb

Creator: Thu, 2021-02-25 10:01

CAIRO: Anybody who grew up in Egypt within the 1980s will virtually definitely bear in mind the theme tune for the opening credit of cleaning soap opera “Zay Al-Hawwa,” carried out by Ali El-Haggar and Hanan Mady. That’s why a latest cowl model by Egyptian singer Nouran Abu Taleb — accompanied by bassist Samer George — triggered intense bouts of nostalgia amongst Egyptians of a sure age.

Abu Taleb’s model of this TV basic is delicately intimate, her hypnotic voice giving it a contact of magic.

“Masking songs provide help to mature as an artist and curate your individual imaginative and prescient. I’ve additionally discovered that nurturing totally different music influences helped me work out what sort of music I needed to be making,” Abu Taleb tells Arab Information.

The quilt is a part of an ongoing sequence from Abu Taleb and George, which has up to now included a model of Egyptian singer Mohamed Mounir’s “Shababeek,” which earned Abu Taleb an invitation carry out the tune stay with Mounir; and a rendition of Kuwaiti band Guitara’s “Ya Ghali,” initially launched in 2003, which garnered 16 million views on YouTube.

The intention of Abu Taleb’s collaboration with George is to not merely reproduce the unique songs, nevertheless. Past their nostalgic high quality, what has attracted folks to their work, Abu Taleb says, is the weird sound of a vocalist being accompanied solely by a bass guitar — one thing that enables them to experiment with the compositions.

“Samer has been doing these voice-and-bass collabs for some time now, however primarily in English jazz, the place they’re extra frequent. Persons are not likely used to seeing a bass guitar accompanying a vocalist. So to make use of bass as a solo instrument in Arabic songs was utterly new,” she says.

Abu Taleb solely joined forces with George in 2018, after that they had each carried out individually on the identical invoice. “Samer is likely one of the most well-established jazz musicians in Egypt,” Abu Taleb says. “The bass guitar has a Western sound. My background, alternatively, is extra in Arabic and Oriental music, and I carry out in Arabic.” That mix led George to recommend performing a tribute present to the enduring Lebanese diva Fayrouz — “(her) songs have a little bit of each worlds,” Abu Taleb explains.

That present was successful, and the duo went on to repeat their efficiency on a lot of events. With issues going so effectively, they determined it was time to develop their sound, and shaped a band with percussionist Hany Bedair and clarinetist Mostafa Mentioned — as soon as once more performing covers, except for a Sufi-themed tune written by Abu Taleb. (As of late, the band additionally consists of pianist George Nabil and drummer Marwan Wahid Zaki.)

Finally, although, they did launch an authentic observe, 2019’s bossa nova-inspired “Fawazeer.” Different singles adopted together with their very own soap-opera theme for the opening credit of 2019’s “Alamat Istifham.” In October, Abu Taleb launched “Fil Lail,” a pop observe that has garnered greater than 130,000 views on YouTube.

Style-hopping has been a particular function of Abu Taleb’s profession up to now, and one that appears set to proceed on her debut album, which she hopes to launch this 12 months. The file will see her collaborating with the poets Nada El-Shabrawy and Hazem Wefy, amongst others, and can span a number of genres, she says, together with digital and sluggish rock.

Whereas Abu Taleb writes each music and lyrics, she additionally enjoys collaborating with different writers on each and is very pleased with principally collaborating with different feminine writers on her lyrics up to now.

“The standard of lyrics is especially vital to me,” she says. “So is poetic imagery.”

And whereas love songs are seen as outdated and tacky by lots of her friends, Abu Taleb says she is not going to shrink back from them — not eager to restrict her creativity.

“I do know our era has grown tired of love songs, notably since underground music made an look a couple of decade in the past. We had been in search of one thing totally different that talked concerning the folks,” she says. “However I get pleasure from singing about all the pieces, together with love.”

