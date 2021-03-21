Priyanka Chopra Jonas sits down with Oprah for candid interview

Sat, 2021-03-20 14:06

DUBAI: They’ve been married for 2 years now, however Priyanka Chopra Jonas says that she didn’t take her husband Nick Jonas very critically after they first met.

The Bollywood star sat down for a candid dialog with discuss present legend Oprah Winfrey this week, wherein she opened up about every thing from her relationship with Jonas to her religious beliefs.

“I’ll have judged the e book by the quilt. I actually didn’t take it very critically when Nick was texting. I used to be 35. I needed to get married have children and he is in his 20s, I don’t know if that’s one thing he needed to do. I did that to myself for some time, till I really went out with him,” she instructed Winfrey.

She added: “Nothing stunned me greater than him. He’s such a confident man, so wise, so enthusiastic about my achievements, my goals.

“Such a real partnership that he affords me in every thing we do collectively that I really imagine my mum manifested him as a result of that was her marriage.”

The couple, who turned engaged in July 2018 after a whirlwind romance, wed in December that 12 months on the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

They don’t have any youngsters collectively, nevertheless, the actress confessed that she undoubtedly needs children sooner or later.

I’m a really live-in-the-today, most live-in-the-next-two-months type of individual. However in 10 years, I undoubtedly wish to have children. That’s, it’s going to occur within the subsequent 10 years,” she responded when Winfrey requested her if she needed to have a household someday.

In the course of the discuss, Chopra Jonas additionally opened up about how she has had Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences in her life.

On the present, Winfrey requested the “White Tiger” star if she had a “religious basis,” prompting Chopra Jonas to reply: “I believe I did. In India, it’s arduous to not.”

She added: “I grew up in a convent faculty. I used to be conscious of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I used to be conscious of Islam,” she stated with out clarifying what her father carried out. “I grew up in a Hindu household, I used to be conscious of that. Spirituality is such a big a part of India that you just actually can not ignore it.”

All the interview will air on Discovery+ on March 24.

