Philippines to obtain first COVID-19 vaccines, begin inoculations subsequent week

Thu, 2021-02-25

MANILA: The Philippines will take supply of its first COVID-19 vaccines on the weekend, permitting it to kick off its inoculation program from subsequent week, a senior official mentioned on Thursday.

Regardless of having among the many highest variety of coronavirus instances and deaths in Asia, the Philippines would be the final Southeast Asian nation to obtain its preliminary set of vaccines.

The supply of 600,000 doses Sinovac Biotech’s vaccines, donated by China, will arrive on Sunday, mentioned Harry Roque, spokesman for President Rodrigo Duterte.

“It rolls out on Monday as a result of our countrymen are excited,” he mentioned of the vaccination program.

Among the many first to be inoculated shall be an official from a hospital who misplaced each dad and mom to the coronavirus, plus a tricycle driver, Roque mentioned.

The Philippines has ordered 25 million doses from Sinovac and was imagined to obtain its first batch on Feb. 23. That was delayed emergency use authorization was solely given this week.

Apart from Sinovac, 10,000 doses of a vaccine developed by China’s Sinopharm will arrive quickly, underneath a “compassionate use” for Duterte’s safety element. Doses from AstraZeneca will arrive in March, Roque mentioned.

“I’ve to confess, if we insisted on Western manufacturers, we’ll nonetheless watch for its arrival,” he added.

Duterte, who has pursued hotter ties with China and has a strained relationship with many Western nations, has beforehand mentioned he needed to acquire COVID-19 vaccines from China or Russia.

The vaccination program shall be essential for Philippine efforts to revive its economic system, which suffered a file 9.5 % droop final 12 months resulting from strict and prolonged lockdowns that hit shopper spending and noticed huge job losses.

