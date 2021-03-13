Philippines detects first case of Brazil COVID-19 variant

Writer: ReutersID: 1615612977725088700Sat, 2021-03-13 05:14

MANILA: The Philippines has detected its first case of the extremely contagious coronavirus variant first recognized in Brazil, the well being ministry mentioned on Saturday.

A Filipino getting back from Brazil examined optimistic for the P.1 variant after 752 samples have been sequenced on the genome heart, the ministry mentioned in a press release.

It reported 59 new infections of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain, and 32 instances of the B.1.351 variant found in South Africa. This brings instances for these variants to 177 and 90, respectively.

“Appropriate and constant adherence to the minimal public well being requirements will stop the transmission of those variants,” the ministry mentioned.

The Philippines, which has the second-highest COVID-19 instances and deaths in Southeast Asia, is battling a renewed surge because it ramps up a vaccination drive that began on March 1.

