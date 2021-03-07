Osama bin Laden son takes up portray

Creator: Zaynab KhojjiID: 1615053335277235200Sat, 2021-03-06 20:57

LONDON: Osama bin Laden’s son Omar has reportedly taken up portray as a technique of dealing with lockdowns launched to curb the unfold of COVID-19.

Omar, the 39-year-old fourth son of the previous Al-Qaeda chief, lives in Normandy in northern France along with his spouse Zaina, a painter from Cheshire within the UK.

His creations together with vivid depictions of the US, a rustic he has by no means visited and towards which his father waged a terrorist insurgency for a few years, together with the 9/11 assaults, culminating in his assassination in 2011.

Omar’s works additionally embody landscapes of the mountains of Tora Bora in Afghanistan, the place his father hid from US forces for a few years.

He advised Vice Information that he had suffered for a few years with post-traumatic stress dysfunction, following a childhood that noticed him uprooted from his household residence exterior Jeddah to resettle in Sudan and war-torn Afghanistan as his father pursued his campaigns.

Omar later rejected his father and left Afghanistan following his experiences of the battle there.

“I would like the world to be taught that I’ve grown; that I’m snug inside myself for the primary time in my life; that the previous is the previous and one should be taught to reside with what has passed by,” he mentioned. “One should forgive if not overlook, in order that one could also be at peace with one’s feelings.”

Osama bin Laden