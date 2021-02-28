On Doha deal anniversary, Taliban pushing US for complete troop withdrawal

Solar, 2021-02-28 22:36

KABUL: The Taliban on Sunday demanded that the US full its troop withdrawal course of from Afghanistan by Could 1, according to a historic settlement signed between the 2 sides in Doha final yr

The militant group warned that any transfer to exchange the deal was “doomed to fail.”

“The Islamic Emirate (the identify of the Taliban’s former authorities) is dedicated on its half to all contents of the settlement and views its implementation as the only real efficient software for resolving the Afghan situation and establishing peace, that shall be realized underneath the shade of an Islamic system,” it stated in an announcement.

The calls for had been issued on the anniversary of the controversial deal that adopted nearly a yr and half of secret talks between the Taliban and US delegates. The rebel group has stated that its fighters had not attacked international troops and main Afghan cities since signing the settlement.

“The Islamic Emirate additionally calls on the opposite celebration to the settlement to honor its personal commitments in the direction of safety and stability in Afghanistan by implementing all elements of the settlement,” the group stated.

The Taliban additional termed the Doha deal as a “historic accord,” and one which had “created a sensible framework for bringing peace and safety to Afghanistan.”

It added: “If every other pathway is pursued as a alternative, then it’s already doomed to fail.”

The Taliban’s assertion follows repeated feedback by officers in US President Joe Biden’s administration that Washington will evaluation the deal signed underneath former President Donald Trump’s watch.

As well as, NATO delivered a latest announcement saying that it might withdraw international troops from Afghanistan “when the time was proper,” suggesting that the Taliban had not abided by the accord.

In addition to US and NATO officers, the Afghan authorities has additionally insisted that the Taliban haven’t severed their relationship with Al-Qaeda, nor decreased violence — two important parts of the Doha deal — allegations that the Taliban have vehemently denied.

Whereas the militant group pushed for the whole departure of all international troops and abroad contractors by Could 1, 2021, the Doha deal additionally served as a catalyst for the Taliban and President Ashraf Ghani’s authorities to start intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar by March 10 final yr.

The talks lastly started six months later, amid an intensification of violence that each Kabul and the Taliban have blamed on each other.

The essential negotiations have confronted a number of setbacks — the newest being a plan by Washington to evaluation the deal.

Rahmatuallah Andar, a spokesman for the workplace of Ghani’s nationwide safety advisor, stated that the Doha talks had failed to satisfy expectations.

“Afghans haven’t gained the expectations that they had from Doha deal for peace and safety. This settlement up to now solely has ensured the Taliban’s cease-fire with the US,” he instructed Arab Information.

He added that the Taliban’s relationship with Afghans was “nonetheless confined to killing, terror and horror.”

Andar stated: “To this point, there isn’t any hope for Afghans on this deal. Even the intra-Afghan talks have been stopped due to the Taliban. If seen from the attitude of Afghanistan, the time has been wasted within the hope of peace, whereas heavy materials and heavy casualties have been inflicted on Afghans.”

Taliban representatives had been unavailable for remark when contacted by Arab Information on Sunday.

Nevertheless, regardless of the federal government blaming the Taliban for a surge in violence and failing to pursue negotiations, Feraidoon Khawzoon, a spokesman for the government-appointed Excessive Council of Peace, stated that officers are “nonetheless longing for the peace course of.”

He stated: “A yr on because the Doha deal, we’re nonetheless hopeful that the chance created for peace just isn’t wasted, and that the conflict ends in Afghanistan and talks are pursued earnestly, so {that a} political compromise acceptable to all is created.”

Alternatively, Afghan, US and NATO officers have warned that any resumption of significant intra-Afghan talks would require international troops to stay within the nation till the Taliban finish their violent assaults.

The UN stated final week that 3,035 Afghan civilians had been killed in 2020 as a consequence of a surge in violence because the signing of the Doha deal a yr in the past — a 15 % spike from the earlier yr.

“Because the Doha deal, greater than 350,000 Afghans have been internally displaced by the violence,” Abdul Basit Ansari, an advisor for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, instructed Arab Information.

In the meantime, with the destiny of the Doha deal in limbo, some concern an imminent escalation of violence in Afghanistan.

“The US could wish to prolong the presence of the troops, and the Taliban could oppose it altogether. It will imply combating and a severe drop within the belief each side have constructed in recent times, with a lot problem,” Taj Mohammad, an Afghan analyst and former journalist, instructed Arab Information.

Tameem Bahiss, an analyst and professional on Afghanistan and Pakistan, agreed, including that whereas the US and Taliban have blamed one another for breaching the Doha deal, neither aspect has come ahead to nullify the settlement.

“The Biden administration is ‘reviewing’ the Doha settlement. Within the meantime, consultants are calling for an extension to the Could 1 deadline,” he stated.

“It appears impossible that the Taliban will conform to an extension. If Biden unilaterally decides to remain previous the deadline, this might propel the Taliban to stroll away from the negotiation desk and pursue energy by means of violent means.”

Foremost class: WorldTags: DOHA DEALAfghanistanUS troopsTalibanUS Troops Withdrawal from Afghanistan