Omar Sy to star in new Netflix French motion comedy

DUBAI: Streaming large Netflix has forged Muslim actor Omar Sy to star in a brand new French motion comedy.

The movie, which is about to air in 2022, will probably be a sequel to the 2012 “On the Different Aspect of the Tracks.”

Netflix can be working with French filmmaker Louis Leterrier, who directed the streaming service’s “Lupin,” for the as but untitled film.

In keeping with Selection, the manufacturing staff began capturing on March 15 in Paris.

Sy will star alongside French actor Laurent Lafitte within the movie penned by Stéphane Kazandjian.

Initially from Senegal, Sy is a French actor and comic finest recognized for his position within the 2011 comedy-drama “The Intouchables,” which earned him the César Award for Finest Actor.

He additionally starred in “Lupin,” by which he performed Assane Diop, a burglar who seeks to copy the strategies of a person named Lupin, usually referred to as the “Gentleman Burglar,” after finding out his capability to grasp disguises and trickery. The five-episode sequence is about in fashionable Paris.

