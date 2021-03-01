Nominated actor Tahar Rahim debuts unreleased Louis Vuitton watch at Golden Globes

Mon, 2021-03-01 15:48

DUBAI: The Golden Globes 2021 kicked off on Sunday night time, heralding the beginning of the annual awards season calendar. When it got here to crimson carpet fashion, similar to their feminine counterparts, the lads didn’t disappoint with their sartorial decisions.

French-Algerian actor Tahar Rahim, who was nominated within the Finest Actor in a Drama Movement Image class for his position in “The Mauritanian” made a style debut in the course of the digital awards ceremony sporting a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look that included the French maison’s latest watch: The Tambour Road Diver.

The 39-year-old actor, who watched the digital ceremony from his Paris resort suite, wore the Skyline Blue mannequin, personalized with a black strap, that matched his navy blue, double-breasted swimsuit.

The unreleased timepiece might be unveiled at Watches of Marvel in Geneva in April and launch on April 9.

Rahim was nominated for his position as Mohamedou Ould Salahi, who was held for 14 years with out cost within the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. The movie relies on Salahi’s 2015 memoir, “Guantánamo Diary.”

The movie additionally stars Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch.

The accolade in the end went to the late Chadwick Boseman, who was awarded the Golden Globe for lead actor in a film drama for his emotional position in “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside.”

