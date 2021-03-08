Meet the ladies educating their Instagram followers on feminine well being, one submit at a time

Mon, 2021-03-08 09:08

DUBAI: Conversations round feminine intimate well being have lengthy been taboo or non-existent in Arab cultures. However a brand new crop of feminine medical doctors and healthcare practitioners on social media are aiming to destigmatize sexual wellness and educate girls about their well being, one Instagram submit at a time.

“There are such a lot of stereotypical taboos relating to girls’s well being within the UAE,” Dr. Deemah Salem instructed Arab Information.

The specialist in obstetrics and gynecology in Dubai, who goes by @dr.deemahsalem on Instagram, mentioned: “Being Arab-American myself I understood how some myths about girls’s well being may have developed, however I made it a mission to debunk them as a result of a few of these myths can result in dangerous practices.

She makes use of her platform to tell her followers about all features of sexual well being, and discuss points that many ladies may be embarrassed to debate.

Salem believed that sexual schooling was nonetheless frowned upon within the area on account of conservative cultural norms and that, whereas most UAE faculties supplied sexual schooling courses for younger women, quite a lot of females nonetheless felt uncomfortable about discussing intimate issues with medical doctors.

“It’s potential to teach girls about their sexual and reproductive well being whereas nonetheless respecting cultural and non secular values. Ladies have to really feel comfy to debate their intimate points with their gynecologists.”

Egypt-based doula Nour Emam mentioned there have been standard misconceptions about what intercourse schooling really entailed. “I feel folks assume that if we now have intercourse schooling, we’d be selling intercourse and promiscuity, when in actuality having intercourse schooling at major and secondary ranges at school often means youth have interaction later in sexual actions and what’s extra essential is that they’re protected (whereas) doing so,” she instructed Arab Information.

She based the Instagram web page @thisismotherbeing with a purpose to give girls the knowledge they want about their well being and, with 173,000 followers, the message clearly resonates.

Many ladies are both unaware, or worse, misinformed about their sexual schooling as a result of there may be scarce entry to correct data.

In response to Salem, there are a number of myths and areas of concern that girls within the area should be educated on.

“We have to educate girls find out how to apply female hygiene in a wholesome manner, assist them perceive how regular feminine genitalia capabilities, to understand the position of preventative healthcare, to encourage girls to debate any sexual considerations with their medical doctors, and to teach about home and intimate associate violence.

“Along with dangerous practices, ignorance can result in an array of issues for girls, together with unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted ailments, recurring vaginal infections, sexual dysfunction problems, psychological well being problems and marital points… simply to call just a few.”

These feminine healthcare practitioners are not any strangers to backlash regardless of – or maybe on account of – their partaking social media presence.

“I’m probably the most cherished/hated girl in Egypt,” Emam remarked. “Folks assume I’m main younger women astray and that my data will ‘give them concepts.’ After all, that is to be anticipated. Nobody desires to confess that the stuff I discuss is actual and true, particularly when this data allows girls to decide on.”

She described what she believed to be an important areas for information dissemination on-line.

“Completely all the things,” she acknowledged. “Reproductive and sexual well being schooling is a continuum. It’s a whole spectrum and you may’t take one factor with out studying the remainder. Ladies simply should be sure that they’ve rights in terms of their place in society, healthcare and maternity care.”

