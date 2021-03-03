Luxurious label Judith Leiber unveils clutches impressed by Gulf flags

Creator: Wed, 2021-03-03 16:38

DUBAI: Famend US purse model Judith Leiber has unveiled a variety of clutches impressed by the assorted flags of the GCC nations.

A sartorial celebration of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar, every clutch required weeks of handwork and 1000’s of Swarovski crystals. Along with being pleasing to the attention, the luggage are additionally purposeful.

Judith Lieber’s depiction of Saudi Arabia’s flag. Equipped

The embellished minaudières are priced at $3,800 and could be bought completely by means of e-tailer Web-A-Porter.

Favored by the trendy and the well-known, Judith Lieber’s whimsical designs usually tackle playful and fantastic shapes.

The UAE’s flag is depicted on this clutch. Equipped

The model was established by Judith and her husband Gerson Leiber in 1963.

The designer handed away in 2018 aged 97.

Essential class: LifestyleFashionTags: GCC