Lebanese vogue icon Elie Saab on shifting ahead within the face of adversity

DUBAI: The previous 12 months has not been simple for Lebanese couturier Elie Saab, regardless of his standing as one of the vital wanted designers on this planet. With occasions canceled — from crimson carpet premieres to extravagant weddings — 2020 had just about no want for a glamorous couture robe. Then, in August, the Lebanese designer’s Beirut atelier and residential sustained heavy injury throughout the tragic Beirut explosion, which resulted in additional than 200 deaths and rendered tons of of 1000’s homeless.

“I really feel that COVID-19 is one factor, and the explosion is one other,” Saab advised Arab Information in a uncommon interview. “I believe that what the Lebanese folks have suffered since August four and onwards is much worse than conflict. It has been a really troublesome time for all the Lebanese folks. I have no idea if generally the Lebanese forgot about COVID-19 solely to return out of the horrible catastrophe of the 4th,” he added.

Previous to the pandemic, Elie Saab was producing as much as 12 collections per 12 months.

He revealed that previous to the pandemic, the couture home was working at breakneck velocity, producing as much as 12 collections per 12 months. “Individuals have been working in each course. Nobody was happy, everyone wished extra. COVID-19’s advantages, for need of a greater time period, are that individuals gained again their conscience and returned to their strange, easy lives,” he stated, discovering a silver lining within the state of affairs.

With a view to sustain along with his consumer’s requests, Saab turned to the world of e-commerce. “Through the COVID-19 pandemic, logging on was the one technique to take care of our prospects,” he stated. “Our outlets around the globe have been closed for greater than 5 months. With a view to set up a contact level between us and our prospects, logging on was the one technique to do it.”

The Lebanese designer’s Beirut atelier and residential sustained heavy injury throughout the tragic Beirut explosion.

Within the face of adversity, Saab’s dedication and work ethic is admirable.

The couturier lately added Elie Saab Maison, a lineup of furnishings, lighting, rugs, and residential equipment, to his portfolio. Regardless of restrictions introduced on by the coronavirus pandemic, the designer opened the road’s first store in Milan to an excellent reception.

Elie Saab additionally lately debuted a 28-piece assortment of watches.

“Elie Saab Maison is a combination between the straightforward and the luxurious,” he defined. “Concurrently, you will see a easy sofa or one fully in bronze labored otherwise. There are particulars that reveal Elie Saab’s contact in every bit,” he added.

He additionally lately debuted a 28-piece assortment of watches in addition to a youngsters’s line.

“The youngsters’ assortment is aimed extra at shops and multi-brand youngsters’ shops,” he says. “I wished the garments to remain royal just like the attire we make, however I wished them to be cuter.”

