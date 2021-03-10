Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen featured in Miu Miu’s digital present at Paris Style Week   

Wed, 2021-03-10 12:35

DUBAI: Italian luxurious trend label Miu Miu introduced their Fall/Winter 2021 assortment digitally at Paris Style Week on Tuesday.

The model tapped a lot of celebrities and influencers, together with Lebanese social media star Karen Wazen and her sister Jessica Wazen, to attend the present from the consolation of their very own dwelling, whereas carrying items from the brand new assortment.

The pair championed items from Miu Miu’s newest releases.

Within the brief clip, which Karen shared along with her 5.6 million Instagram followers, she wore a gown tied on the prime of her waist with a big yellow ribbon.

The highest half of the gown, which has additionally been worn by “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor, is beige and options lined sequins, whereas the underside half is pastel blue.

In the meantime, Jessica wore a black turtleneck sweater with pink stripes on the shoulder. She paired it with a voluminous yellow skirt that includes ribbons embroidered with sparkly sequins.

Karen captioned the video: “Beloved taking pictures this with my sister @jessicawazen.”

Jessica took to her Instagram to thank the label. “This was a lot enjoyable. Thanks @miumiu for having me just about at your present! Taking part in gown up with my @karenwazen,” she wrote.

