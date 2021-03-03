Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz makes new assortment extra accessible 

Creator: Tue, 2021-03-02 15:39

DUBAI: Lebanese designer Rabih Kayrouz has simply made his ready-to-wear Spring/Summer season 2021 assortment extra accessible to trend lovers.

Based on WWD, the founding father of Maison Rabin Kayrouz, who is predicated between Paris and Beirut, has expanded his choices for the upcoming season and is “shifting costs downward some 20 to 30 p.c.”

The designer’s new method will enable girls to show to Kayrouz for day-to-day ensembles.

Kayrouz’s new choices are “gentle and playful,” in line with the model’s Instagram web page. In his marketing campaign video, the designer showcased clothes, skirts, shirts, trousers and coats in a floral-inspired setting, mixing daring coloration blocking and recent prints lower in mild materials.

Kayrouz, in addition to famend Lebanese label Elie Saab and Dubai-based atelier Kristina Fidelskaya, is ready to current his new creations on March 6 at Paris Vogue Week.

